Descubra o que tocou no casamento de Meghan Markle e Príncipe Harry

Meghan Markle, que deve se encontrar com Beyoncé em tapete vermelho, escolheu pessoalmente as músicas de seu casamento com Príncipe Harry. O ator Idris Elba, que foi o DJ da recepção, revelou algumas faixas que estavam na lista de Meghan

Em entrevista a BBC Radio 1Xtra, o ator disse que I Wanna Dance With Somebody, hit de 1987, de Whitney Houston, foi uma das pedidas. 

"Se essa tocou? Cara, muitas músicas tocaram. Meghan me mandou uma lista", disse Idris. 

E pelo visto, parece que a Duquesa também curte um rap. "Tinha algo do West Coast. É tudo o que direi", revelou. 

"Dr. Dre?", perguntou o apresentador Ace

"Olha, não vou revelar tudo desse jeito. Não é justo", disse Elba. 

"Meghan teve um pouco de Tupac... é o que você está me dizendo?", Ace insistiu. 

"Não, não estou dizendo nada", disse o astro. "Não, não, não, mas de verdade, pergunte a Meghan e Harry". 

Meghan Markle, Idris Elba

Shutterstock, BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Alguns meses atrás, Idris falou sobre ter tocado no casamento real em entrevista a Zuri Hall, do E!. 

"Foi incrível poder ser DJ e deixá-los felizes. Eles escolheram as músicas que queriam ouvir e foi o máximo, foi ótimo"

 

