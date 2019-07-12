Descubra o que tocou no casamento de Meghan Markle e Príncipe Harry

Shutterstock, BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
por Corinne Heller | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Sex., 12 jul. 2019 14:17
Meghan Markle, que deve se encontrar com Beyoncé em tapete vermelho, escolheu pessoalmente as músicas de seu casamento com Príncipe Harry. O ator Idris Elba, que foi o DJ da recepção, revelou algumas faixas que estavam na lista de Meghan.
Em entrevista a BBC Radio 1Xtra, o ator disse que I Wanna Dance With Somebody, hit de 1987, de Whitney Houston, foi uma das pedidas.
"Se essa tocou? Cara, muitas músicas tocaram. Meghan me mandou uma lista", disse Idris.
E pelo visto, parece que a Duquesa também curte um rap. "Tinha algo do West Coast. É tudo o que direi", revelou.
"Dr. Dre?", perguntou o apresentador Ace.
"Olha, não vou revelar tudo desse jeito. Não é justo", disse Elba.
"Meghan teve um pouco de Tupac... é o que você está me dizendo?", Ace insistiu.
"Não, não estou dizendo nada", disse o astro. "Não, não, não, mas de verdade, pergunte a Meghan e Harry".
Alguns meses atrás, Idris falou sobre ter tocado no casamento real em entrevista a Zuri Hall, do E!.
"Foi incrível poder ser DJ e deixá-los felizes. Eles escolheram as músicas que queriam ouvir e foi o máximo, foi ótimo".
Relembre abaixo as fotos do casamento real de Meghan Markle e príncipe Harry:
