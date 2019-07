Ed Sheeran lança South of the Border, parceria com Camila Cabello e Cardi B

View this post on Instagram

this is probably one of the most surreal things I’ve ever seen, Ed’s team sent me this from our session in Nashville when we were writing my verse for south of the border, I just saw it in the car and had this weird surreal feeling of being 13 years old listening to “be like you” and “autumn leaves” and “fall”- this guy right here is one of the most meaningful artists in my life and 13 year old me would never believe this video. I know we’re friends now so sorry for the not playing cool moment, but genuinely, this is a sick full circle, special moment for me, being on a song with an artist that’s meant so fucking much to me. I have so many memories with these man’s songs. And he’s such a lovely person!!! I’m just emotional. 😭 life is wild. Dreams are wild. I’m so in awe of how things happen and how things you could never imagine can happen. and it’s only more of a pleasure getting to know you as a person- so kind, genuine, and awesome. I’m about to JAM this album right now cause I haven’t heard the other songs and I’m so excited!!!! Congrats on more amazing music!!! , Love you dude @teddysphotos