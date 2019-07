Eva Mendes e Ryan Gosling dão as boas-vindas ao novo membro da família

View this post on Instagram

Meet Lucho. The newest member of our family. We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork. If you’re looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option. So many little dudes out there needing a home. If you’re not able to have a pet but love animals , you can donate to this nonprofit. All donations are tax deductible. Your donation helps keep animals off the streets and out of shelters where they euthanize ❤️