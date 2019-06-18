A Lista completa de vencedores do MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
por Cydney Contreras | Traduzido Por Guilherme Della Negra | Ter., 18 jun. 2019 09:17
O MTV Movie & TV Awards aconteceu nessa segunda-feira, 17, e várias celebridades levaram a estatueta de pipoca para casa!
A série Game of Thrones e o filme Vingadores: Ultimato foram os mais indicados à premiação, com quatro indicações cada (sem incluir as indicaões ao elenco). Estrelas como Emilia Clarke e Maisie Williams foram nomeadas em categorias como MElhor Performance em Uma Série e Melhor Herói.
Para saber quem ganhou, veja a lista completa de vencedores abaixo:
Prêmio da Geração
VENCEDOR: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Prêmio Revelação
VENCEDOR: Jada Pinkett Smith
Melhor Filme
WINNER: Vingadores: Ultimato
Infiltrado na Klan
Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso
Para Todos os Garotos que Amei
Nós
Melhor Série
Big Mouth
VENCEDOR: Game of Thrones
Riverdale
Schitt's Creek
The Haunting of Hill House
Melhor Performance em Um Filme
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – O Ódio que Você Semeia
VENCEDOR: Lady Gaga (Ally) – Nasce Uma Estrela
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Nós
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Claudette Barius/Universal
Melhor Performance em Um Show
VENCEDOR: Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Melhor Herói
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Capitã Marvel) – Capitã Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – Infiltrado na Klan
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
VENCEDOR: Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Homem de Ferro) – Avengers: Ultimato
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
Melhor Vilão
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale
VENCEDOR: Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Vingadores: Ultimato
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Nós
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You
Melhor Beijo
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
VENCEDOR: Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – Para Todos os Garotos que Eu Amei
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom
Lifetime
Melhor Reality Show
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
VENCEDOR: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules
Melhor Performance de Comédia
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Podres de Ricos
VENCEDOR: Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
Performance Revelação
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Podres de Ricos
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – A Cinco Passos de Você
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
VENCEDOR: Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – Para Todos os Garotos que Amei
Melhor Luta
Vingadores: Ultimato – Capitão América vs. Thanos
VENCEDOR: Capitã Marvel – Capitã Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
Game of Thrones – Arya Stark contra os White Walkers
RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Desigualdade
WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
Melhor Herói da Vida Real
Alex Honnold – Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown
VENCEDOR: Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG
Serena Williams – Being Serena
Melhor Performance de Terror
Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditário
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – A Maldição da Chorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
WINNER: Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House
Melhor Documentário
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
VENCEDOR: Surviving R. Kelly
Melhor Anfitrião
Gayle King – CBS This Morning
VENCEDOR: Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Melhor Momento Digno de Meme
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat
RBG – The Notorious RBG
RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail
VENCEDOR: The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence
