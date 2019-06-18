A Lista completa de vencedores do MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

  • Por
    &

por Cydney Contreras | Traduzido Por Guilherme Della Negra | Ter., 18 jun. 2019 09:17

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jada Pinkett Smith, 2019 MTV Movie &amp;amp; TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

O MTV Movie & TV Awards aconteceu nessa segunda-feira, 17, e várias celebridades levaram a estatueta de pipoca para casa!

A série Game of Thrones e o filme Vingadores: Ultimato foram os mais indicados à premiação, com quatro indicações cada (sem incluir as indicaões ao elenco). Estrelas como Emilia Clarke e Maisie Williams foram nomeadas em categorias como MElhor Performance em Uma Série e Melhor Herói.

Para saber quem ganhou, veja a lista completa de vencedores abaixo:

Leia também

A lista completa de indicados ao MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Prêmio da Geração

VENCEDOR: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Prêmio Revelação

VENCEDOR: Jada Pinkett Smith

Melhor Filme

WINNER: Vingadores: Ultimato

Infiltrado na Klan

Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso

Para Todos os Garotos que Amei

Nós

Melhor Série

Big Mouth

VENCEDOR: Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt's Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

Melhor Performance em Um Filme

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – O Ódio que Você Semeia

VENCEDOR: Lady Gaga (Ally) – Nasce Uma Estrela

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Nós

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Claudette Barius/Universal

Melhor Performance em Um Show

VENCEDOR: Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Melhor Herói

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Capitã Marvel) – Capitã Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – Infiltrado na Klan

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones

VENCEDOR: Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Homem de Ferro) – Avengers: Ultimato

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

Melhor Vilão

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale

VENCEDOR: Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Vingadores: Ultimato

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Nós

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You

Melhor Beijo

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education

VENCEDOR: Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – Para Todos os Garotos que Eu Amei

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom

You, Penn Badgley, Netflix, Lifetime

Lifetime

Melhor Reality Show

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

VENCEDOR: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

Melhor Performance de Comédia

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Podres de Ricos

VENCEDOR: Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

Performance Revelação

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Podres de Ricos

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – A Cinco Passos de Você

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education

VENCEDOR: Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – Para Todos os Garotos que Amei

Melhor Luta

Vingadores: Ultimato – Capitão América vs. Thanos

VENCEDOR: Capitã Marvel – Capitã Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark contra os White Walkers

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Desigualdade

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Haunting of Hill House Ghost 9

Melhor Herói da Vida Real

Alex Honnold – Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby – Nanette

Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown

VENCEDOR: Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG

Serena Williams – Being Serena

Melhor Performance de Terror

Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditário

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – A Maldição da Chorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween

WINNER: Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House

Melhor Documentário

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

VENCEDOR: Surviving R. Kelly

Melhor Anfitrião

Gayle King – CBS This Morning

VENCEDOR: Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Melhor Momento Digno de Meme

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat

RBG – The Notorious RBG

RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail

VENCEDOR: The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence

Fotos

Os melhores looks dos prêmios MTV 2019

  • Share
  • Tweet
filedunder Notícias , MTV Movie Awards , Movies , TV , Instagram

Trending Histórias

O último
Jaclyn Hill

Youtuber Jaclyn Hill é acusada de vender batons com pelos e outras sujeiras

Lena Headey revela cena excluída de Cersei em Game of Thrones

Youtuber Jaclyn Hill é acusada de vender batons com pelos e outras sujeiras

Luana Piovani, Ruben Rua

Fãs shippam Luana Piovani e Ruben Rua

Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere está "tentando se recuperar" após problemas com seu ex-namorado

Cardi B, Bonnaroo

Cardi B se apresenta de roupão após rasgar sua roupa em show

Gato que faz xixi no vaso, Clara Frota

Gato que fax xixi na privada e pede privacidade viraliza na web

O seu destino para notícias de entretenimento, shows, celebridades,        
moda, cultura pop e os programas do E!
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. Direitos Reservados

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.