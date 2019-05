Marca lança tênis de As Patricinhas de Beverly Hills dignos de Dionne e Cher

View this post on Instagram

Stop Buggin’ and mark your calendar. The Clueless collection arrives 5-17- 19.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ To celebrate our collaboration with Clueless, we are doing a #CluelessChallenge. We want you to create a Clueless moment and tag us! The best 3 will get a free pair of the Clueless Collection.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The collection arrives 5-17-19 at @Footlocker, @finishline, @journeys @mirapodo and KSwiss.com⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #KSWISS #Clueless #Asif #90sfashion