A lista completa de indicados ao MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

  • Por
    &

por Elyse Dupre | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Ter., 14 mai. 2019 14:09

Avengers Endgame, Game of Thrones

Disney/HBO

Os indicados para o MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 acabam de ser anunciados nesta terça-feira, 14! Game of Thrones, RBG e Vingadores: Utimato lideram a lista concorrendo em 4 categorias cada. 

GoT está mais em alta do que nunca! Emilia Clarke concorre como Melhor Performance em Série por sua personagem Daenerys Targaryen e sua colega de elenco Maisie Williams disputa nas categorias de Melhor Herói e Melhor Luta.  

Confira abaixo quem pode levar o troféu para casa:

MELHOR FILME

Vingadores: Ultimato

Infiltrado na Klan

Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso

Para Todos os Garotos que Já Amei

Nós

 

MELHOR SÉRIE

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt's Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

 

MELHOR PERFORMANCE EM FILME

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) – Nasce Uma Estrela

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Nós 

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

 

MELHOR PERFORMANCE EM SÉRIE

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

 

MELHOR HERÓI

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Capitã Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – Infiltrado na Klan

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Vingadores: Ultimato

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

RBG CNN Documentary, Ruth Bader Ginsberg

CNN

MELHOR VILÃO

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Vingadores: Ultimato

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Nós

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You

 

MELHOR BEIJO

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – Para Todos os Garotos que Já Amei

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom

 

REALEZA DO REALITY SHOW

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

 

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE COMÉDIA

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Podres de Ricos

Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

 

PERFORMANCE REVELAÇÃO

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Podres de Ricos

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – Para Todos os Garotoa que Já Amei

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

MELHOR LUTA

Vingadores: Ultimato – Capitã America vs. Thanos

Capitã Marvel – Capitã Marvel vs. Doutora Minerva

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

 

MELHOR HERÓI DA VIDA REAL

Alex Honnold – Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby – Nanette

Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG

Serena Williams – Being Serena

 

PERFORMANCE MAIS ASSUSTADORA

Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House

 

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly

 

MELHOR APRESENTADOR

Gayle King – CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

 

MELHOR MOMENTO MEME

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Chapéu de Ray J

RBG – O notório RBG

RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's fail no final da 10ª temporada

The Bachelor – Colton Underwood salta a cerca

