A lista completa de indicados ao MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Disney/HBO
por Elyse Dupre | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Ter., 14 mai. 2019 14:09
Disney/HBO
Os indicados para o MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 acabam de ser anunciados nesta terça-feira, 14! Game of Thrones, RBG e Vingadores: Utimato lideram a lista concorrendo em 4 categorias cada.
GoT está mais em alta do que nunca! Emilia Clarke concorre como Melhor Performance em Série por sua personagem Daenerys Targaryen e sua colega de elenco Maisie Williams disputa nas categorias de Melhor Herói e Melhor Luta.
Confira abaixo quem pode levar o troféu para casa:
MELHOR FILME
Vingadores: Ultimato
Infiltrado na Klan
Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso
Para Todos os Garotos que Já Amei
Nós
MELHOR SÉRIE
Big Mouth
Game of Thrones
Riverdale
Schitt's Creek
The Haunting of Hill House
MELHOR PERFORMANCE EM FILME
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
Lady Gaga (Ally) – Nasce Uma Estrela
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Nós
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
MELHOR PERFORMANCE EM SÉRIE
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
MELHOR HERÓI
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Capitã Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – Infiltrado na Klan
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Vingadores: Ultimato
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
CNN
MELHOR VILÃO
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Vingadores: Ultimato
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Nós
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You
MELHOR BEIJO
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – Para Todos os Garotos que Já Amei
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom
REALEZA DO REALITY SHOW
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE COMÉDIA
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Podres de Ricos
Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
PERFORMANCE REVELAÇÃO
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Podres de Ricos
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – Para Todos os Garotoa que Já Amei
Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
MELHOR LUTA
Vingadores: Ultimato – Capitã America vs. Thanos
Capitã Marvel – Capitã Marvel vs. Doutora Minerva
Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
MELHOR HERÓI DA VIDA REAL
Alex Honnold – Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown
Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG
Serena Williams – Being Serena
PERFORMANCE MAIS ASSUSTADORA
Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House
MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
Surviving R. Kelly
MELHOR APRESENTADOR
Gayle King – CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
MELHOR MOMENTO MEME
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Chapéu de Ray J
RBG – O notório RBG
RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's fail no final da 10ª temporada
The Bachelor – Colton Underwood salta a cerca
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?