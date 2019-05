Café e maquiagem? Starbucks anuncia lançamento de linha de gloss com sabor

View this post on Instagram

Something Fun! 🙀💄 For all of the #MakeupJunkies and @starbucks Addicts For the celebration of S’Mores Returns 🍫☕️👅 They are coming out with The S’Mores Life Collection (for a contest) which also includes an Exclusive ‘The S’mores Frappuccino Sip Kit’ 😍💄🙌🏼 4 liquid lip shades: Chocolicious Bliss Marshmallow Glow Campfire Spark Graham Glam . . #Starbucks is joining the beauty world?! 👀🍫☕️ I wouldn’t mind to see more with their signature logo packaging!! 💚 What are your thoughts? XO 💋 #Trendmood THANK U for this fun update: @kara.ea 😘 . #makeupobsessed #bblogger #bbloggers #beautyaddict #beautyblogger #ilovemakeup #makeup #makeuptalk #makeupjunkie #makeuponpoint