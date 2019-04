Pabllo Vittar bate recorde ao estampar capa de revista britânica

View this post on Instagram

You fucking did it @pabllovittar !! ⁣ 𝐈𝐧 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟓 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 - 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 ... 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑!! In pride and in protest, you are truly a force to be reckoned with. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🖤 ⁣ It was awesome to get to be on your GAY TIMES cover shoot in Los Angeles last month - defiantly covering a global LGBTQ magazine distributed in over 80 countries from Spain to South Korea, USA to Argentina, United Kingdom to Brazil - spreading your message of acceptance and love!⁣ 🏳️‍🌈 Thank you for being part of our journey and for trusting in us. 𝘞𝘦 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘨𝘪𝘳𝘭 - 𝘬𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘮𝘣𝘪𝘯𝘨 <𝟹