Taylor Swift desfila com o cabelo mais rosa

Há alguns dias, a internet foi à loucura quando a cantora lançou uma contagem regressiva que acabava no dia 26 de Abril, levantando ainda mais suspeitas de que o lançamento de sua nova música é real oficial sim!
"Eu faço contagem regressiva para coisas que me empolgam. Quando eu estou passando por uma bad, ou algum momento ruim, eu sempre fico um pouco aliviada e encontra esperança nos aplicativos de contagem regressiva (eles são gratuitos) e adiciono coisas que estou esperando", disse recentemente Taylor para a revista Elle.
Bom, enquanto não sabemos se a música sai na próxima sexta-feira ou não, o jeito é rever a turnê Reputation:
