Taylor Swift desfila com o cabelo mais rosa

por Alyssa Morin | Traduzido Por Fernanda Basso | Ter., 23 abr. 2019 05:43

Taylor Swift

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Há um mês, Taylor Swift apareceu no iHeartRadio Music Awards com algumas poucas mechas de cabelo na cor rosa. Nessa segunda-feira, 22, Taylor apareceu com o cabelo um pouquinho mais rosa do que antes, seguindo a paleta de suas últimas postagens no Instagram e, claro, enquanto os rumores de que ela vai lançar seu novo single esta semana... Coincidência? A gente acha que não!

 

Há alguns dias, a internet foi à loucura quando a cantora lançou uma contagem regressiva que acabava no dia 26 de Abril, levantando ainda mais suspeitas de que o lançamento de sua nova música é real oficial sim!

Taylor Swift

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

"Eu faço contagem regressiva para coisas que me empolgam. Quando eu estou passando por uma bad, ou algum momento ruim, eu sempre fico um pouco aliviada e encontra esperança nos aplicativos de contagem regressiva (eles são gratuitos) e adiciono coisas que estou esperando", disse recentemente Taylor para a revista Elle.

Bom, enquanto não sabemos se a música sai na próxima sexta-feira ou não, o jeito é rever a turnê Reputation:

