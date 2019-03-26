Keanu Reeves bate papo com passageiros após avião fazer pouso de emergência

por Mike Vulpo | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Ter., 26 mar. 2019 13:20

Keanu Reeves

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Keanu Reeves, astro de Matrix, passou por um susto no começo da semana. O avião em que Keanu estava, indo de São Francisco para o Sul da Califórnia, teve que fazer um pouso de emergência em Bakersfield, na Califórnia. 

Assim que chegaram ao aeroporto, os passageiros descobriram que seriam transportados até Los Angeles em uma van. E para a surpresa de alguns, Keanu decidiu bater o maior papo com todos no caminho. 

O cartunista Brian Rea filmou sua jornada ao lado do astro de Velocidade Máxima

"Eu entrei em um avião com Keanu... ele foi muito agradável. Tirou fotos, conversou sobre seu último projeto com 2 funcionários bem animados da companhia aérea. Nós embarcamos, ele sentou 2 bancos a frente. Eu dormi"

"Então, de repente... nosso avião com Keanu foi desviado para Bakersfield. Eles anunciaram que teríamos que pegar um ônibus", revelou ele. 

O ator logo se mostrou prestativo e fez algumas perguntas, ajudou em toda situação e ainda deu algumas opções aos passageiros. 

Keanu acabou escolhendo fazer a viagem de duas horas em uma van até Los Angeles onde ele leu algumas curiosidades sobre a cidade de Bakersfield e também tocou música country.

"É uma população de aproximadamente 380 mil pessoas, tornando-a a nona cidade mais popular da Califórnia, e a 52ª cidade mais popular da nação", Keanu diz em vídeo do Stories.  

Que gente boa, né?

 

