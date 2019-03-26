Keanu Reeves bate papo com passageiros após avião fazer pouso de emergência

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Keanu Reeves, astro de Matrix, passou por um susto no começo da semana. O avião em que Keanu estava, indo de São Francisco para o Sul da Califórnia, teve que fazer um pouso de emergência em Bakersfield, na Califórnia.
Assim que chegaram ao aeroporto, os passageiros descobriram que seriam transportados até Los Angeles em uma van. E para a surpresa de alguns, Keanu decidiu bater o maior papo com todos no caminho.
O cartunista Brian Rea filmou sua jornada ao lado do astro de Velocidade Máxima.
"Eu entrei em um avião com Keanu... ele foi muito agradável. Tirou fotos, conversou sobre seu último projeto com 2 funcionários bem animados da companhia aérea. Nós embarcamos, ele sentou 2 bancos a frente. Eu dormi".
"Então, de repente... nosso avião com Keanu foi desviado para Bakersfield. Eles anunciaram que teríamos que pegar um ônibus", revelou ele.
O ator logo se mostrou prestativo e fez algumas perguntas, ajudou em toda situação e ainda deu algumas opções aos passageiros.
Keanu acabou escolhendo fazer a viagem de duas horas em uma van até Los Angeles onde ele leu algumas curiosidades sobre a cidade de Bakersfield e também tocou música country.
"É uma população de aproximadamente 380 mil pessoas, tornando-a a nona cidade mais popular da Califórnia, e a 52ª cidade mais popular da nação", Keanu diz em vídeo do Stories.
Que gente boa, né?
Veja abaixo os incríveis papéis da TV que quase foram de outros atores:
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Warner Bros. Television
Tiffani Thiessen como Rachel em Friends
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Katherine Langford como Betty Cooper em Riverdale
Getty Images
Katherine Heigl como Jen Lindley em Dawson's Creek
Getty Images
Selma Blair como Joey Potter em Dawson's Creek
Getty Images/HBO
Lisa Edelstein como Carrie Bradshaw em Sex and the City
Getty Images
Ashley Olsen como Serena van der Woodsen em Gossip Girl
Getty Images
Rumer Willis como Blair Waldorf em Gossip Girl
Getty Images; The CW
Keke Palmer como Iris West em The Flash
HBO
Iwan Rheon como Jon Snow em Game of Thrones
NBC, Getty Images
Chris Pratt como Chuck em Chuck
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images, Netflix
Katie Holmes como Piper em Orange Is the New Black
Getty Images
Cobie Smulders como Kate em Lost
FOX/CBS/ABC
Helen Hunt, Ashley Judd como Alicia em The Good Wife
NBC; Larry Busacca/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Nancy McKeon como Monica em Friends
NBC; Larry Busacca/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lisa Whelchel como Rachel em Friends
WB; Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Katie Holmes como Buffy em Buffy the Vampire Slayer
HBO, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lorraine Bracco como Carmela Soprano em The Sopranos
FOX, ABC
Taraji P. Henson como Olivia Pope em Scandal
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Gillian Anderson como Lady Cora em Downton Abbey
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Variety, Sony Pictures Television, AP Photo/John Stillwell, Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Danny DeVito, Chris Rock and More como George em Seinfeld
NBC;Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Courtney Cox como Rachel em Friends
CW; Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images
Ashlee Simpson como Elena em The Vampire Diaries
NBC, Getty Images
Mary Lynn Rajskub como Pam em The Office
HBO, Getty Images
Ray Liotta como Tony em The Sopranos
NBC; Ron Galella/WireImage
Whitney Houston como Sondra em The Cosby Show
HBO, ABC
Dana Delany como Carrie em Sex and the City
FX, Getty Images
Eric Stoltz como Vic em The Shield
ABC, Getty Images
Craig T. Nelson como Jay em Modern Family
NBC; Jim Spellman/WireImage
Paul Schaffer como George em Seinfeld
AMC; Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage; Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
Matthew Broderick & John Cusack como Walter em Breaking Bad
HBO; Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Sandra Bernhard como Miranda em Sex and the City
NBC, Getty Images
Tom Selleck como Mitch em Baywatch
Jaimie Trueblood/AMC; Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Thomas Jane como Don em Mad Men
WB, Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds como Xander em Buffy the Vampire Slayer
NBC, Getty Images
Rosie O’Donnell & Megan Mullally como Elaine em Seinfeld
CBS; Frank Micelotta/FOX
Scott Foley como Ted em How I Met Your Mother
AMC, Getty Images
John Hawkes como The Governor em The Walking Dead
NBC, Getty Images
Nicollette Sheridan como Grace em Will & Grace
ABC; Paul Morigi/WireImage
Isaiah Washington como Derek em Grey’s Anatomy
NBC; Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Maura Tierney como Sarah em Parenthood
ABC; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Michael Keaton como Jack em Lost
NBC, Getty Images
Adam Scott como Jim em The Office
NBC; Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Jon Cryer como Chandler em Friends