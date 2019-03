A luta de Meghan Markle na realeza pelo empoderamento da mulher

View this post on Instagram

‘It’s a part of community that I’m so drawn to here. It’s not just about donating your clothes and seeing where they land – but being a part of each other’s success stories.’ The Duchess of Sussex joins a discussion during a visit to @smartworkscharity today. The charity, of which The Duchess is Patron, helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives.