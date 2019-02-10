Cardi B usa look extravagante para o Grammy Awards 2019

por Cydney Contreras | Traduzido Por Guilherme Della Negra | Dom., 10 fev. 2019 20:17
Cardi B arrasou ao desfilar no tapete vermelho do Grammy Awards 2019 com um look pra lá de extravagante!
A rapper usou um vestido da coleção de 1995 de Thierry Mulger. A parte de baixo dele é preta e fica com o formato de uma concha conforme vai subindo. A parte de cima é transparente e conta com algumas miçangas que parecem pérolas. Como se não bastasse, Cardi também completou o look com luvas e ainda mais pérolas, deixando ele bem clássico. Veja fotos no vídeo acima!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
En Ralph & Russo
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
En Nikos Koulis Jewelry
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
En Céline & Tiffany Jewelry
Continue para baixo
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
En Balmain
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
En Mugler
Continue para baixo
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
En Jenny Packham & Gucci Shoes
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
Continue para baixo
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
En Versace & Bvlgari Jewelry
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Continue para baixo
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
En J. Mendel and Giuseppe Zanotti
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
In Thom Browne
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Continue para baixo
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
En Paul Smith
Continue para baixo
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
En Gucci
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
En Prada
Continue para baixo
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
En Mugler
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
En Dior & Harry Winston Jewelry
Continue para baixo
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
En Versace
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
En Bode
Continue para baixo
Francis Specker/CBS
En Galia Lahav Couture
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
En Valentino
Continue para baixo
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
En Georges Chakra
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
En Christian Siriano & Forevermark Jewelry
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Continue para baixo
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
In Jovani
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Continue para baixo
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Continue para baixo
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Continue para baixo
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
In Berluti
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Trae Patton/CBS
Continue para baixo
John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Continue para baixo
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?