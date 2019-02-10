Exclusivo

BTS declara seu amor aos fãs no tapete vermelho do Grammy 2019

O BTS, que vai apresentar uma categoria no Grammy 2019, arrasou no tapete vermelho da premiação neste domingo, 10! Vestindo um clássico skoming, os meninos do BTS bateram um super papo com o E!

JinSugaJiminVRM e Jungkook usaram looks de Jay Baek Couture. Já J-Hope preferiu um terno de Kim Seo Ryong.

Em entrevista a Ryan Seacrest, os meninos do grupo de k-pop declararam seu amor aos fãs e falaram sobre a carreira. 

"Bem, nós estivemos em turnê pelo mundo. E estamos trabalhando em nosso próximo álbum", disseram eles. 

"É um sonho se tornando realidade", disse o grupo. 

E é claro que a A.R.M.Y. ganhou uma mensagem especial dos meninos. "É uma benção recebermos tanto amor por fazer o que amamos. Somos tão gratos". 

Essa é a primeira vez que o grupo vai apresentar uma categoria em uma premiação americana. 

E apesar de concorrerem no Grammy como Melhor Pacote de Gravação, eles irão voltar para casa sem o troféu. 

A vencedora na categoria foi St. Vincent, com Masseduction. Os outros concorrentes foram The Offering, de The Chairman; Well Kept Thing, de Foxhole; e Be the Cowboy, de Mitski

 

Veja abaixo os famosos no tapete vermelho do Grammy Awards 2019:

 

 

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

En Ralph & Russo

Anna Kendrick, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Anna Kendrick

En Nikos Koulis Jewelry 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga

En Céline & Tiffany Jewelry 

Katy Perry, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Katy Perry

En Balmain

Zedd, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zedd

     

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cardi B

En Mugler

Kelsea Ballerini, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

En Jenny Packham & Gucci Shoes 

Dolly Parton, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dolly Parton

     

Jada Pinkett Smith, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Jada Pinkett Smith

    

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross

      

Due Lipa, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

En Versace & Bvlgari Jewelry

Heidi Klum, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

     

Kimberly Schlapman, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kimberly Schlapman

En J. Mendel and Giuseppe Zanotti  

Pusha T, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Pusha T

In Thom Browne

Angela Aguilar, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Angela Aguilar

      

Dionne Warwick, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Dionne Warwick

      

Bebe Rexha, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bebe Rexha

     

Shawn Mendes, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes

En Paul Smith 

Jameela Jamil, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

     

Beck, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beck

En Gucci 

Charlie Puth, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Charlie Puth

En Prada

Janelle Monae, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

     

Miley Cyrus, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus

En Mugler

Nina Dobrev, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nina Dobrev

En Dior & Harry Winston Jewelry 

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Alicia Keys

    

Kane Brown, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Kane Brown

En Versace

Leon Bridges, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Leon Bridges

En Bode

Maren Morris, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Francis Specker/CBS

Maren Morris

En Galia Lahav Couture 

Alessia Cara, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Alessia Cara

    

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

En Valentino

Ashlee Simpson, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson

En Georges Chakra 

Meghan Trainor, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Meghan Trainor

En Christian Siriano & Forevermark Jewelry 

Tayla Parx, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Tayla Parx

     

Malina Moye, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Malina Moye

     

Lilly Singh, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Lilly Singh

In Jovani

Nina Parker, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nina Parker

      

Jeannie Mai, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

     

Questlove, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Questlove

      

Victoria Kuhne, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Victoria Kuhne

      

Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

      

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Giuliana Rancic

    

Porter Robinson, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Porter Robinson

   

Diplo, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Diplo

In Berluti

Fatoumata Diawara, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Fatoumata Diawara

     

Falu, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Trae Patton/CBS

Falu

      

Zuri Hall, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS

Zuri Hall

    

Eve, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Eve

      

Lay Zhang, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Lay Zhang

     

