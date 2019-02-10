BTS declara seu amor aos fãs no tapete vermelho do Grammy 2019

O BTS, que vai apresentar uma categoria no Grammy 2019, arrasou no tapete vermelho da premiação neste domingo, 10! Vestindo um clássico skoming, os meninos do BTS bateram um super papo com o E!.
Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, RM e Jungkook usaram looks de Jay Baek Couture. Já J-Hope preferiu um terno de Kim Seo Ryong.
Em entrevista a Ryan Seacrest, os meninos do grupo de k-pop declararam seu amor aos fãs e falaram sobre a carreira.
"Bem, nós estivemos em turnê pelo mundo. E estamos trabalhando em nosso próximo álbum", disseram eles.
"É um sonho se tornando realidade", disse o grupo.
E é claro que a A.R.M.Y. ganhou uma mensagem especial dos meninos. "É uma benção recebermos tanto amor por fazer o que amamos. Somos tão gratos".
Essa é a primeira vez que o grupo vai apresentar uma categoria em uma premiação americana.
E apesar de concorrerem no Grammy como Melhor Pacote de Gravação, eles irão voltar para casa sem o troféu.
A vencedora na categoria foi St. Vincent, com Masseduction. Os outros concorrentes foram The Offering, de The Chairman; Well Kept Thing, de Foxhole; e Be the Cowboy, de Mitski.
