Os ganhadores do Grammy Awards 2019

por Miriam Kaibara | Traduzido Por | Dom., 10 fev. 2019 15:08
O Grammy Awards 2019 deu o que falar neste domingo, 10! Além de apresentação de Alicia Keys, ainda conferimos o grupo de k-pop BTS entregando um prêmio no palco do Staples Center, em Los Angeles.
E se você está curioso para saber quem foram os grandes vitoriosos da noite, confira abaixo a lista completa de vencedores:
Gravação do Ano:
"I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny e J Balvin
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile
"This Is America" — Childish Gambino
"God's Plan" — Drake
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar e SZA
"Rockstar" — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris e Grey
Álbum do Ano:
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Scorpion — Drake
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone
Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By (Vários Artistas)
Canção do Ano:
"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears e Anthony Tiffith, (Kendrick Lamar e SZA)
"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai e Dijon McFarlane, (Ella Mai)
"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels e Noah Shebib, (Drake)
"In My Blood" — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes e Geoffrey Warburton, (Shawn Mendes)
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth e Tim Hanseroth, (Brandi Carlile)
"The Middle" — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha e Anton Zaslavski, (Zedd, Maren Morris e Grey)
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando e Andrew Wyatt, (Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper)
"This Is America" — Donald Glover e Ludwig Goransson, (Childish Gambino)
Artista Revelação:
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Melhor Performance Pop Solo:
"Colors" — Beck
"Havana (ao vivo)" — Camila Cabello
"God Is a Woman" — Ariana Grande
"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga
"Better Now" — Post Malone
Melhor Álbum Pop:
Camila — Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma — Pink
Reputation — Taylor Swift
Melhor Gravação de Dance:
"Northern Soul" — Above and Beyond part. Richard Bedford
"Ultimatum" — Disclosure part. Fatoumata Diawara
"Losing It" — Fisher
"Electricity" — Silk City e Dua Lipa part. Diplo e Mark Ronson
"Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self
Melhor Canção de Rock:
"Black Smoke Rising" — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka e Daniel Robert Wagner, (Greta Van Fleet)
"Jumpsuit" — Tyler Joseph, (Twenty One Pilots)
"MANTRA" — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls e Oliver Sykes, (Bring Me The Horizon)
"Masseduction" — Jack Antonoff e Annie Clark, (St. Vincent)
"Rats" — Tom Dalgety e A Ghoul Writer, (Ghost)
Melhor Álbum Urbano Contemporâneo:
Everything Is Love — The Carters
The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave e the Drumhedz
War and Leisure — Miguel
Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
Melhor Álbum de Rap:
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
Swimming — Mac Miller
Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
Daytona — Pusha T
ASTROWORLD — Travis Scott
Melhor Álbum de Country:
Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz:
My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole
The Questions — Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz e Gary Versace
If You Really Want — Raul Midón com The Metropole Orkest Conduzido por Vince Mendoza
The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Melhor Álbum Gospel:
One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr
Hiding Place — Tori Kelly
Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds
The Other Side — The Walls Group
A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson
Melhor Álbum Pop Latino:
Prometo — Pablo Alboran
Sincera — Claudia Brant
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía
Vives — Carlos Vives
Melhor Álbum Americano:
By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette
The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome e The Gone — Lee Ann Womack
One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers
Melhor Álbum de Comédia:
Annihilation — Patton Oswalt
Equanimity e The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan
Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen
Tamborine — Chris Rock
Melhor Canção Escrita para Mídia Visual:
"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears e Anthony Tiffith, (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), da trilha de: Pantera Negra.
"Mystery of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, (Sufjan Stevens), da trilha de: Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome
"Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), da trilha de: Coco
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando e Andrew Wyatt, (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), da trilha de: Nasce Uma Estrela.
"This Is Me" — Benj Pasek e Justin Paul, (Keala Settle e grupo do The Greatest Showman), da trilha de: O Rei do Show.
Produtor do Ano, Não-Clássico:
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Melhor Performance de Duo/Grupo Pop:
"Fall in Line" — Christina Aguilera part. Demi Lovato
Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys
"'S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett e Diana Krall
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper
"Girls Like You" — Maroon 5 part. Cardi B
"Say Something" — Justin Timberlake part. Chris Stapleton
"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris e Grey
Melhor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional:
Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett e Diana Krall
My Way — Willie Nelson
Nat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe) — Seal
The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand
Melhor Álbum de Dance/Eletrônico:
Singularity, Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide, Justice
Treehouse, Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, SOPHIE
Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA
Melhor Álbum Contemporâneo Instrumental:
The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band
Modern Lore, Julian Lage
Laid Black, Marcus Miller
Protocol 4, Simon Phillips
Melhor Performance de Rock:
"Four Out of Five" — Arctic Monkeys
"When Bad Does Good" — Chris Cornell
"Made an America" — THE FEVER 333
"Highway Tune" — Greta Van Fleet
"Uncomfortable" — Halestorm
Melhor Performance de Metal:
"Condemned To The Gallows" — Between the Buried And Me
"Honeycomb" — Deafheaven
"Electric Messiah" — High on Fire
"Betrayer" — Trivium
"On My Teeth" — Underoath
Melhor Álbum de Rock:
Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains
MANIA, Fall Out Boy
Prequelle, Ghost
From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream, Weezer
Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa:
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys
Colors — Beck
Utopia — Björk
American Utopia — David Byrne
Masseduction — St. Vincent
Melhor Performance R&B:
"Long as I Live" — Toni Braxton
"Summer" — The Carters
"YOY" — Lalah Hathaway
"Best Part" — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
"First Began" — PJ Morton
Melhor Performance R&B Tradicional:
"Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" — Leon Bridges
"Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight"
"Honest" — MAJOR.
"How Deep Is Your Love" — PJ Morton featuring Yebba
"Made for Love" — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway
Melhor Canção R&B:
"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
"Come Through and Chill" — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel and Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi)
"Feels Like Summer" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
"Focus" — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. and Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Long as I Live" — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton and Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
Melhor Álbum R&B:
Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton
Good Thing — Leon Bridges
Honestly — Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton
Melhor Performance de Rap:
"Be Careful" — Cardi B
"Nice for What" — Drake
"King's Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future e James Blake
"Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak
"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk e Swae Lee
Melhor Performance de Rap Cantada:
"Like I Do" — Christina Aguilera part. Goldlink
"Pretty Little Fears" — 6lack part. J. Cole
"This Is America" — Childish Gambino
"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
"Rockstar" — Post Malone part. 21 Savage
Melhor Canção de Rap:
"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels e Noah Shebib, (Drake)
"King's Dead" — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn e Michael Williams II, (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future e James Blake)
"Lucky You" — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels e J. Sweet, (Eminem part. Joyner Lucas)
"Sicko Mode" — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim e Cydel Young, (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk e Swae Lee)
"Win" — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels e C. Thompson, (Jay Rock)
Melhor Performance Country Solo:
"Wouldn't It Be Great?" — Loretta Lynn
"Mona Lisas e Mad Hatters" — Maren Morris
"Butterflies" — Kacey Musgraves
"Millionaire" — Chris Stapleton
"Parallel Line" — Keith Urban
Melhor Performance de Country de Duo/Grupo:
"Shoot Me Straight" — Brothers Osborne
"Tequila" — Dan + Shay
"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Little Big Town
"Dear Hate" — Maren Morris part. Vince Gill
Meant to Be" — Bebe Rexha e Florida Georgia Line
Melhor Canção Country:
"Break Up in the End" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill e Jon Nite, (Cole Swindell)
"Dear Hate" — Tom Douglas, David Hodges e Maren Morris, (Maren Morris part. Vince Gill)
"I Lived It" — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley e Ben Hayslip, (Blake Shelton)
"Space Cowboy" — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally e Kacey Musgraves, (Kacey Musgraves)
"Tequila" — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds e Dan Smyers, (Dan + Shay)
"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill e Lori McKenna, (Little Big Town)
Melhor Álbum New Age:
Hiraeth — Lisa Gerrard e David Kuckhemann
Beloved — Snatam Kaur
Opium Moon — Opium Moon
Molecules of Motion — Steve Roach
Moku Maluhia - Peaceful Island — Jim Kimo West
Melhor Jazz Solo Improvisado:
"Some of That Sunshine" — Regina Carter, solista
"Don't Fence Me In" — John Daversa, solista
"We See" — Fred Hersch, solista
"De-Dah" — Brad Mehldau, solista
"Cadenas" — Miguel Zenón, solista
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Instrumental:
Diamond Cut — Tia Fuller
Live in Europe — Fred Hersch Trio
Seymour Reads the Constitution! — Brad Mehldau Trio
Still Dreaming — Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley e Brian Blade
Emanon — The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Melhor Álbum de Grandes Grupos de Jazz:
All About That Basie — The Count Basie Orchestra Dirigido por Scotty Barnhart
American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom — John Daversa Big Band part. DACA Artists
Presence — Orrin Evans e Captain Black Big Band
All Can Work — John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble
Barefoot Dances and Other Visions — Jim McNeely e The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino:
Heart of Brazil — Eddie Daniels
Back to the Sunset — Dafnis Prieto Big Band
West Side Story Reimagined — Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cinque — Elio Villafranca
Yo Soy La Tradición — Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet
Melhor Performance/Canção Gospel:
"You Will Win" — Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr e Jekalyn Carr, compositores
"Won't He Do It" — Koryn Hawthorne
"Never Alone" — Tori Kelly part. Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin e Victoria Kelly, compositores
"Cycles" — Jonathan McReynolds part. DOE; Jonathan McReynolds, compositor
"A Great Work" — Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson e Brian Courtney Wilson, compositores
Melhor Performance/Canção Contemporânea de Música Cristã:
"Reckless Love" — Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver e Ran Jackson, compositores
"You Say" — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram e Paul Mabury, compositores
"Joy." — por KING e COUNTRY; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone e Tedd Tjornhom, compositores
"Grace Got You" — MercyMe part. John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds e John Reuben, compositores
"Known" — Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp e Tauren Wells, compositores
Melhor Álbum de Música Cristão Contemporânea:
Look Up Child — Lauren Daigle
Hallelujah Here Below — Elevation Worship
Living With a Fire — Jesus Culture
Surrounded — Michael W. Smith
Survivor: Live From Harding Prison — Zach Williams
Melhor Álbum Gospel de Raíz:
Unexpected — Jason Crabb
Clear Skies — Ernie Haase e Signature Sound
Favorites: Revisited by Request — The Isaacs
Still Standing — The Martins
Love Love Love — Gordon Mote
Melhor Álbum Latino de Rock, Urbano ou Alternativo:
Claroscura — Aterciopelados
Coastcity — COASTCITY
Encanto Tropical — Monsieur Periné
Gourmet — Orishas
Aztlán — Zoé
Melhor Álbum Regional de Música Mexicana (Incluindo Tejano):
Primero Soy Mexicana — Angela Aguilar
Mitad Y Mitad — Calibre 50
Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II — Aida Cuevas
Cruzando Borders — Los Texmaniacs
Leyendas De Mi Pueblo — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
¡México Por Siempre! — Luis Miguel
Melhor Álbum Tropical Latino:
Pa' Mi Gente — Charlie Aponte
Legado — Formell Y Los Van Van
Orquesta Akokán — Orquesta Akokán
Ponle Actitud — Felipe Peláez
Anniversary — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Melhor Performance Americana de Raiz:
"Kick Rocks" — Sean Ardoin
"Saint James Infirmary Blues" — Jon Batiste
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile
"All on My Mind" — Anderson East
Last Man Standing" — Willie Nelson
Melhor Canção Americana de Raíz:
"All the Trouble" — Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack e Adam Wright, (Lee Ann Womack)
"Build a Bridge" — Jeff Tweedy, (Mavis Staples)
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth e Tim Hanseroth, (Brandi Carlile)
"Knockin' on Your Screen Door" — Pat McLaughlin e John Prine, (John Prine)
"Summer's End" — Pat McLaughlin e John Prine, (John Prine)
Melhor Álbum de Bluegrass:
Portraits in Fiddles — Mike Barnett
Sister Sadie II — Sister Sadie
Rivers and Roads — Special Consensus
The Travelin' McCourys — The Travelin' McCourys
North of Despair — Wood and Wire
Melhor Álbum Tradicional de Blues:
Something Smells Funky 'Round Here — Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
Benton County Relic — Cedric Burnside
The Blues Is Alive and Well — Buddy Guy
No Mercy in This Land — Ben Harper e Charlie Musselwhite
Don't You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker) — Maria Muldaur
Melhor Álbum Contemporâneo de Blues:
Please Don't Be Dead — Fantastic Negrito
Here in Babylon — Teresa James at the Rhythm Tramps
Cry No More — Danielle Nicole
Out of the Blues — Boz Scaggs
Victor Wainwright and the Train — Victor Wainwright and the Train
Melhor Álbum de Folk:
Whistle Down the Wind — Joan Baez
Black Cowboys — Dom Flemons
Rifles and Rosary Beads — Mary Gauthier
Weed Garden — Iron and Wine
All Ashore — Punch Brothers
Melhor Álbum de Música Regional de Raíz:
Kreole Rock and Soul — Sean Ardoin
Spyboy — Cha Wa
Aloha From Na Hoa — Na Hoa
No 'Ane'I — Kalani Pe'a
Mewasinsational - Cree Round Dance Songs — Young Spirit
Melhor Álbum de Reggae:
As the World Turns — Black Uhuru
Reggae Forever — Etana
Rebellion Rises — Ziggy Marley
A Matter of Time — Protoje
44/876 — Sting and Shaggy
Melhor Álbum de Música Mundial:
Deran — Bombino
Fenfo — Fatoumata Diawara
Black Times — Seun Kuti and Egypt 80
Freedom — Soweto Gospel Choir
The Lost Songs of World War II — Yiddish Glory
Melhor Álbum Infantil:
All the Sounds — Lucy Kalantari and The Jazz Cats
Building Blocks — Tim Kubart
Falu's Bazaar — Falu
Giants of Science — The Pop Ups
The Nation of Imagine — Frank and Deane
Melhor Álbum de Palavra Falada:
Accessory to War (Neil deGrasse Tyson and Avis Lang) — Courtney B. Vance
Calypso — David Sedaris
Creative Quest — Questlove
Faith - A Journey for All — Jimmy Carter
The Last Black Unicorn — Tiffany Haddish
