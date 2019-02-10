Os ganhadores do Grammy Awards 2019

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa:

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys

Colors — Beck

Utopia — Björk

American Utopia — David Byrne

Masseduction — St. Vincent

Melhor Performance R&B:

"Long as I Live" — Toni Braxton

"Summer" — The Carters

"YOY" — Lalah Hathaway

"Best Part" — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

"First Began" — PJ Morton

Melhor Performance R&B Tradicional:

"Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" — Leon Bridges

"Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight"

"Honest" — MAJOR.

"How Deep Is Your Love" — PJ Morton featuring Yebba

"Made for Love" — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway

Melhor Canção R&B:

"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

"Come Through and Chill" — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel and Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi)

"Feels Like Summer" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

"Focus" — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. and Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Long as I Live" — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton and Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Melhor Álbum R&B:

Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton

Good Thing — Leon Bridges

Honestly — Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton

Melhor Performance de Rap:

"Be Careful" — Cardi B

"Nice for What" — Drake

"King's Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future e James Blake

"Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak

"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk e Swae Lee

Melhor Performance de Rap Cantada:

"Like I Do" — Christina Aguilera part. Goldlink

"Pretty Little Fears" — 6lack part. J. Cole

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone part. 21 Savage

Melhor Canção de Rap:

"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels e Noah Shebib, (Drake)

"King's Dead" — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn e Michael Williams II, (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future e James Blake)

"Lucky You" — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels e J. Sweet, (Eminem part. Joyner Lucas)

"Sicko Mode" — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim e Cydel Young, (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk e Swae Lee)

"Win" — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels e C. Thompson, (Jay Rock)

Melhor Performance Country Solo:

"Wouldn't It Be Great?" — Loretta Lynn

"Mona Lisas e Mad Hatters" — Maren Morris

"Butterflies" — Kacey Musgraves

"Millionaire" — Chris Stapleton

"Parallel Line" — Keith Urban

Melhor Performance de Country de Duo/Grupo:

"Shoot Me Straight" — Brothers Osborne

"Tequila" — Dan + Shay

"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Little Big Town

"Dear Hate" — Maren Morris part. Vince Gill

Meant to Be" — Bebe Rexha e Florida Georgia Line

Melhor Canção Country:

"Break Up in the End" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill e Jon Nite, (Cole Swindell)

"Dear Hate" — Tom Douglas, David Hodges e Maren Morris, (Maren Morris part. Vince Gill)

"I Lived It" — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley e Ben Hayslip, (Blake Shelton)

"Space Cowboy" — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally e Kacey Musgraves, (Kacey Musgraves)

"Tequila" — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds e Dan Smyers, (Dan + Shay)

"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill e Lori McKenna, (Little Big Town)