por Miriam Kaibara | Traduzido Por | Dom., 10 fev. 2019 15:39
O Grammy Awards 2019 está dando o que falar! O evento que acontece neste domingo, 10, em Los Angeles, contou com um time de estrelas que desfilaram no tapete vermelho da premiação.
E a grande noite ainda reserva muitos momentos inesquecíveis no palco do Staples Center, com apresentação de Alicia Keys e shows de grandes nomes comoMiley Cyrus e Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Confira abaixo nossa galeria com os famosos no tapete vermelho do Grammy Awards 2019:
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
En Ralph & Russo
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
En Nikos Koulis Jewelry
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
En Céline & Tiffany Jewelry
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
En Balmain
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
En Mugler
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
En Jenny Packham & Gucci Shoes
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
En Versace & Bvlgari Jewelry
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
En J. Mendel and Giuseppe Zanotti
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
In Thom Browne
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
En Paul Smith
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
En Gucci
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
En Prada
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
En Mugler
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
En Dior & Harry Winston Jewelry
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
En Versace
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
En Bode
Francis Specker/CBS
En Galia Lahav Couture
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
En Valentino
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
En Georges Chakra
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
En Christian Siriano & Forevermark Jewelry
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
In Jovani
Steve Granitz/WireImage
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
In Berluti
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Trae Patton/CBS
John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
