Cara Delevingne diz que perdeu 50 mil seguidores ao se posicionar contra R. Kelly

This is me realizing I lost more than 50,000 followers yesterday after posting about @rkelly Every time I say something real, something I truly believe, something others may think of as controversial, something that makes people think and ask questions, I lose followers. The followers I lose clearly don’t agree with what I have to say, people that support the ideas and actions of others who are moving backwards and not forwards. In 2019, I want to be more confrontational. Confrontation IS NOT VIOLENCE btw, it’s communication. Something I still struggle with. I have always been taught to avoid confrontation at all costs, which caused me to be silent most of my life, silence causes suppression and suppression causes sickness. Not anymore! Goodbye silence and backwards followers, hello confrontation and forward thinkers. It’s going to be a loud year xxx #MuteRKelly