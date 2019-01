Dan Reynolds, da banda Imagine Dragons, reatou a relação com Aja Volkman

View this post on Instagram

I’m proud of you @danreynolds I’m proud of your humility and ability to still show up as the basketball coaching baby loving Dad that you are. I know that it’s been a crazy road. It’s killed us both in so many moments. Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding. You can become your worst self in the eye of a giant storm. You almost have to. It’s a rite of passage. It’s the only road to a better existence. A more mature sense of self. An honest unabashed willingness to die a million deaths just to be sincere. That’s what we have done. And now. Honesty. That’s all we need. Continue to rip the bandaid off baby. I’ll do it with you. I’ll walk right through it and love every minute. ❤️