Jennifer Aniston, forever our most fashionable friend.

Since Friends debuted in 1994, Aniston has become one of Hollywood's biggest and most enduring style icons, with many of the looks she sported over two decades ago still holding up in 2020, the ultimate sign of style.

The Morning Show star, who turns 51 on Feb. 11, has managed to put together a signature style that is all her own, relying on perfectly tailored basics, a roster of reliable accessories and her go-to color (black) time and time again. And why shouldn't she? If it works, it works, right?

Looking back over her red carpet and street style over the years, there are some key takeaways when it comes to crafting the perfect Aniston look, like her preferred fit of denim (Feel free to put away your skinny jeans!) and the surprising fabric choice she consistently turns to in interesting ways.

Want to incorporate a little of Aniston's signature style into your own wardrobe?