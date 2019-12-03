SUBSCRIBE
Back in Black: Get Kaia Gerber & Margot Robbie's Monochromatic Look

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 6:15 AM

Justin Martindale was joined by model and blogger Rocky Barnes on What the Fashion! to discuss the latest, hot, new trend: monochromatic in all black! Mixing and matching separates—in the same dashing hue—has been seen slinking its way to the red carpet as of late (watch the above video!)

A-listers have stepped out strutting their stuff in the all black-out monochromatic vibe. "I'm into it. I love it. Just a little peak of belly. I like that's it's a vertical and not a crop top," Barnes raved on Kaia Gerber's Khaite top and pants. "Flared pants with a flared sleeve. I think Cindy Crawford would approve." 

And we approve too! To celebrate, we've handpicked holiday dresses, sequined suit sets and tailored jumpsuits from fan favorites Revolve, Shopbop, H&M, Urban Outfitters, PLT and Boohoo for you to take a risk and be bold and daring this holiday party season in all monochromatic black. Our favorite? This puff-sleeved mini frock, of course.

Here are 12 of our favorites below.

H&M Sequined Jacket & Pants

You'll turn heads at every holiday function in this sequined jacket and pants set. Up your wow factor with a classic red lippy

Monochromatic Trend
$50
$35 Blazer $50
$35 Pants
H&M V-neck Jumpsuit

This flattering long-sleeved jumpsuit in jersey with draping and a low-cut V-neck meets at the crossroads of fashion and functional. 

Monochromatic Trend
$50
$35 H&M
UO Lindsey Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress

Keep things unexpected with this crew-neck column-inspired dress with cap sleeves and a fly-away slit at the leg.

Monochromatic Trend
$79 Urban Outfitters
Black Satin One Shoulder Cuff Hem Crop Top & Skirt

Keep your look chic this season with this one-shoulder crop top and ruched satin skirt that's both classy and comfortable.

Monochromatic Trend
$28
$17 Crop Top $35
$22 Side Skirt
H&M Jumpsuit with Sequins

Take a risk with this plunging V-neck cut-out jumpsuit with festive sequins. 

Monochromatic Trend
$60
$42 H&M
Black Rib Bardot Button Detail Tank Top & Midaxi Skirt Set

Get the luxury touch to your evening look with this eye-popping set featuring a black ribbed material, bardot neckline top with midaxi length skirt with matching button detailing.

Monochromatic Trend
$45
$27 Pretty Little Thing
Woven Lace Top & Contrast Midi Skirt Co-Ord

Make way for the matchy-matchy trend this season with this stylish lace-front and skirt set that'll majorly up your wow-factor at the office party.

Monochromatic Trend
$62
$31 Boohoo
H&M Puff-sleeved Dress

Fun meets flirty with this romantic puff-sleeved mini dress that might just become your new LBD. 

Monochromatic Trend
$60
$42 H&M
UO Canvas Flight Jumpsuit

You'll be ready to take your fashion to new heights with this flight jumpsuit in all black. 

Monochromatic Trend
$89 Urban Outfitters
Black Cross Front Rib Knitted Skirt Set

Be the ultimate show stopper with this ribbed knit set featuring a cross front high neck crop top and a mini skirt in a black ribbed knitted fabric. 

Monochromatic Trend
$62
$37 Pretty Little Thing
Lovers + Friends Clayton Blazer & Koda Pants

If you want to take this monochromatic trend to the next level, upgrade with this oh-so-fitted blazer and pant set in holiday black sequins. 

Monochromatic Trend
$228 Blazer $168 Pants
Hebe Studio Bianca Pants

Channel your inner disco diva with these '70s inspired flare dress slacks. 

Monochromatic Trend
$306 Shopbop

