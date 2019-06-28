SUBSCRIBE
How to Work the Dresses-Over-Pants Trend

  By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 3:00 AM

We get it. Some trends are riskier than others—but that's half the fun of fashion, no? And when a trend can be comfy as well? Well, count us in! Today's example is the dresses-over-pants look celebs have been seen sporting lately. When done right, it's a look all of our What the Fashion hosts, Morgan Stewart, Zuri Hall and Justin Martindale, can agree on.

So how is this look done right? It's all about the proportions of the dress. Tunics, shirtdress and short slip dresses work best. As Zuri notes in the video above: "The dress is just long enough to pull of a technical 'dress' look. I thinks that's the only way this look actually works."

We've rounded up a few options to get you started. Happy shopping!

Make a Move Mini Slip Dress

With its beaded embellishments and dipping front and back necklines, this slip dress would do best paired with skintight jeggings.

SHOP NOW: $128 at Nordstrom

V-Neck Dress

As shown in the pic, this tunic dress looks summer ready with cropped straight-leg pants.

SHOP NOW: $20 at H&M

Aiko Embroidered Shift Dress

Go full summer mode and wear this dress over a pair of wide-leg linen pants. 

SHOP NOW: $180 at Anthropologie

L'Acadamie Arcello Mini Dress

Wear over black cigarette pants for night or denim cutoffs for day.

SHOP NOW: $168 at Revolve

Cloth & Stone Parisa Plaid Shirtdress

This sweet shirtdress would work with distressed skinny or boyfriend jeans.

SHOP NOW: $140 at Anthropologie

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve Liquid Shine Mini Slip Dress

Add perfectly tailored trousers and sky-high heels, and you're all set.

SHOP NOW: $79 at Revolve

Lauren Moshi Deanna Sleeveless Dress

This graphic tunic is tailor-made for skinny jeans, but for a fresh take, try over fitted joggers.

SHOP NOW: $110 at Revolve

