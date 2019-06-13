SUBSCRIBE
Blazers to Rock With Denim Shorts

  By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 3:30 AM

Sometimes in fashion, opposites attract. And like in life, what might first appear to be a mixed-up match is actually a perfect fit. Case in point? The blazer and denim shorts look all of Young Hollywood is sporting these days. As What the Fashion co-host Morgan Stewart notes in the video above, "If you're a young girl that's trendy, this is what you wear to run errands." 

If you're not already hooked into this office-streetwear crossover, we've rounded up some blazers to give you the look. 

 

Beach Riot x REVOLVE Blake Blazer

Cool and chic all over, this is a great way to work the animal print trend into your wardrobe.

SHOP NOW: $105 at Revolve

PINSTRIPED MODERN BLAZER

This linen-blend blazer has just enough spandex to stretch, making any outfit effortlessly chic.

SHOP NOW: $130 $110 at Loft

Halogen Ruched Sleeve Blazer

Add a pop of color with this striking one-button blazer, which comes in sizes XXS-3X.

SHOP NOW: $119 at Nordstrom

Capulet Jones Single-Breasted Blazer

What an awesome investment piece! This well-tailored blazer will go with everything...forever.

SHOP NOW: $228 at Urban Outfitters

Cleobella Hydrangea Floral Blazer

Another great investment option. From office to brunch, this blazer's got you covered.

SHOP NOW: $160 at Anthropologie

Missguided White Long Oversized Blazer

The crisp white color looks sharp, and the boyfriend shape is totally on trend.

SHOP NOW: $59 at Missguided

Linen-Blend Blazer

This top-rated ruby red blazer comes in sizes 0-18.

SHOP NOW: $50 at H&M

Chelsea28 Single Button Linen Blazer

Polished looking but still lightweight, this blazer comes in sizes 00-18

SHOP NOW: $109 at Nordstrom

Ruched Sleeve Blazer

The camel color goes with everything, and did we mention it's 50% off?!

SHOP NOW: $60 $30 at Boohoo

Sanctuary Cabana Striped Blazer

This cabana-striped blazer is so summer-ready—and it's on sale.

SHOP NOW: $140 $80 at Anthropologie

