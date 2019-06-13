We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sometimes in fashion, opposites attract. And like in life, what might first appear to be a mixed-up match is actually a perfect fit. Case in point? The blazer and denim shorts look all of Young Hollywood is sporting these days. As What the Fashion co-host Morgan Stewart notes in the video above, "If you're a young girl that's trendy, this is what you wear to run errands."

If you're not already hooked into this office-streetwear crossover, we've rounded up some blazers to give you the look.