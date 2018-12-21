Farmyard Fun! Kristin Cavallari Surprises Jay Cutler With a Llama in New Season of Very Cavallari

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 8:15 AM

Jay Cutler is in for a surprise!

In this sneak peek of Very Cavallari season 2 (which returns to E! in March), Kristin Cavallari purchases a llama without running it by her husband first. Although Jay and Kristin live on a property equipped for farm animals, it seems the former NFL player is hesitant about the new addition to their live stock.

"Why is that animal here?" a confused Jay asks his wife.

"Didn't you always want a llama?" the Uncommon James boss counters. "I thought that's what you said at one point?"

Though Jay doesn't scoff at the idea immediately, he expresses doubt that Kristin will be able to care for the llama. In an attempt to defend her purchase, Kristin reveals she already has "food and water" and is "ready to go."

"Should we get her in the fenced in area?" The Hills veteran inquires.

"Knock yourself out," the father of three remarks. "Lead her back there."

While Kristin vows the new addition will be "fun" for the family, it appears that Jay is left thoroughly unimpressed.

"For real though, they're gonna take this thing, right?" the retired quarterback concludes.

Will Jay let Kristin keep the llama? Watch Kristin and Jay's farmyard fun play out in the clip above!

