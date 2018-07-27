by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 6:30 AM
Add moving to the long list of things Kristin Cavallari has to deal with!
On Sunday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, Jay Cutler happily reveals that their offer on the new house has been accepted. Although The Hills alum is excited about the move, she's also a little in shock that it's actually happening!
"We're moving," the retired quarterback sings to his wife.
"They accepted the offer?" Kristin gleefully notes. "Wow, oh my god. That's exciting."
"I almost can't believe it," the Uncommon James boss adds in a confessional. "I mean, I'm so excited, but I'm also like, 'Holy s--t! This is actually happening.'"
However, as their new house comes with extensive land and a chicken coop, the Cutlers have to figure out how to raise farm animals.
E!
"I don't know the first thing about taking care of chickens," the mother of three admits.
"Feed 'em, water 'em…give 'em some water," Jay responds. "It can't be that hard. It's gotta be easier than raising kids."
While Kristin is eager to have a "peaceful country life," she realizes she has a lot to learn before she can go "country." Not to mention, the former MTV star is also bummed about leaving their current home.
"I might be sad to leave this house," Kristin shares. "I love this house."
Regardless, the move gives Kristin the opportunity to get rid of the fish tank Jay loves so much. However, if the NFL star has any say in the matter, the "survivor" fish will join the rest of the Cutlers in the move to the new house!
Watch the hilarious conversation play out in the clip above!
Catch all-new Very Cavallari, Mondays 12pm express from the US and encore on Tuesdays 7pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?