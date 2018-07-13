SERIES PREMIERE
MON 9 JUL 12pm

Brittainy Taylor and Shannon Ford’s Feud Gets Explosive at the Worst Possible Time on Very Cavallari!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jul. 13, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The power struggle between Brittainy Taylor and Shannon Ford is real and very palpable!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James team is still struggling to get along. Specifically, Brittainy and Shannon are butting heads over how to decorate their office space at the new store.

"I feel like this is more condescending than it is communal right now," the frustrated store manager states to the crew.

Shannon moves quickly to defend that "everyone else might like this stuff," but Brittainy is having none of it. "Right, but if we are a communal space don't you think it'd be fun to do it together?" the Philadelphia native snaps back.

Photos

Very Cavallari: Meet the Cast!

Very Cavallari, 102, Brittainy, Shannon

E!

In an attempt to ease the tension, assistant Reagan Agee suggests Brittainy take a "chill pill." Sadly, this remark does not help settle things between Brittainy and Shannon, as their fight only escalates further. While Brittainy accuses Shannon of being "dramatic" and hating work, the social media director retaliates by calling Kristin's right hand a "cry baby."

"I don't know, you just irk my nerves sometimes," Shannon further adds. "And I'm vocal about it, sorry you're not."

Unsurprisingly, this feud is a major problem as it's hindering the big move into The Hills alum's new store. Upon arriving at Uncommon James, Kristin discovers the girls didn't label a single box, like she had previously requested.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

"No labels?" a shocked Kristin grills her employees. "Like, you guys were like, 'Oh screw it!' You didn't think I was serious? Like, I don't understand that, how no one gets that done."

"Can I fire them?" Jay Cutler jokingly asks his wife.

"Please do," Kristin pointedly retorts.

"Gladly," the NFL star notes with glee.

Watch the drama play out in the clip above!

Very Cavallari premieres Monday 9 July at 12pm, express from the U.S.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Fashion , Apple News , Feuds , Top Stories
Latest News
Shopping: Instagram-Ready Beach Day

18 Items to Make Your Beach Day Instagram-Ready

ESC: Best Dressed, Melania Trump

Melania Trump Goes Beauty and the Beast-Glam and More Best Dressed

Melania Trump

Melania Trump Channels Princess Belle for State Dinner in England

ESC: Kathryn Newton

Let These Celeb-Inspired Looks Solve Any Wedding Outfit Indecision

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Dare to Wear

The Unexpected Accessory Gigi Hadid Is Wearing With Denim This Summer

ESC: Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls Shares How to Wear Lingerie IRL

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Can't Get Enough of This Bag Brand—Get the Look for Under $100

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.