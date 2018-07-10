Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are saying goodbye to their Nashville estate.

The Very Cavallari stars are selling their stunning 25-room house for $7.9 million. The Mediterranean-style home comes with seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half baths, according to the listing on Realtor.com. The house, which was built in 2007, is almost 20,000 square feet. And in addition to stunning views of the area, the new owner will have a lot of privacy on the secluded lot, which is over eight acres.

The house also features a movie theater room, a large kitchen and an outdoor eating area.