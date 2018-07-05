SERIES PREMIERE
MON 9 JUL 12pm
EXCLUSIVE!

Kristin Cavallari Reveals Why Husband Jay Cutler Is the Breakout Star of Very Cavallari

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 9:07 PM

Almost eight years on from The Hills finale, Kristin Cavallari is back!

This time around, she's calling the shots as an executive producer of her new E! docu-series Very Cavallari.

Fans get an exclusive look at the mother of three life's in Nashville as she juggles staff at her lifestyle brand Uncommon James, catches up with her BFF Kelly Henderson and squeezes in quality time with her husband, retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

Kristin tells E! News that while Jay is a "very funny guy" (exhibit A: his hilarious commentary on her wardrobe), she never expected him to be one of the show's breakout stars.

"I'm so excited because I feel like people don't really know that he has this really dry, funny sense of humour," the 31-year-old says. "I'm excited for people to get to see the real Jay. I think it's going to be so good for him."

Read

From Cabo to Nashville and Everywhere in Between, See Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics!

And no, the former Chicago Bears player doesn't put on an act for the cameras.

"That's Jay. He does not play anything up," Kristin says. "We have that banter back and forth."

The Denver-born star, who shot to fame at 17, admits she's now less of a "mess" than her Laguna Beach days.

"As a mom and a wife, I just feel like sometimes I need to reel it in a little bit," she tells E! News. "But you won't miss it because I'm still pretty crude in certain moments and say what most women are really talking about."

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 101

E!

For Very Cavallari, Kristin decided her three kids—Camden, 5, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 2—would not appear on camera. But the fashion designer concedes they will probably watch the series one day.

"It's sort of like Laguna Beach and The Hills. At some point I'm sure they will see it. I'm not going to sit them down and say, ‘Hey guys, gather round,'" she says with a laugh.

"But at some point, I won't be able to stop them, of course."

Very Cavallari premieres Monday 9 July at 12pm, express from the U.S.

TAGS/ Very Cavallari , Top Stories , Kristin Cavallari
