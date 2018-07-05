Almost eight years on from The Hills finale, Kristin Cavallari is back!

This time around, she's calling the shots as an executive producer of her new E! docu-series Very Cavallari.

Fans get an exclusive look at the mother of three life's in Nashville as she juggles staff at her lifestyle brand Uncommon James, catches up with her BFF Kelly Henderson and squeezes in quality time with her husband, retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

Kristin tells E! News that while Jay is a "very funny guy" (exhibit A: his hilarious commentary on her wardrobe), she never expected him to be one of the show's breakout stars.

"I'm so excited because I feel like people don't really know that he has this really dry, funny sense of humour," the 31-year-old says. "I'm excited for people to get to see the real Jay. I think it's going to be so good for him."