Kristin Cavallari Is a Total Boss on Very Cavallari and We Have the LOL-Worthy Clips to Prove It!

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 9:00 AM

Kristin Cavallari is a total boss!

In addition to juggling the responsibilities of marriage and motherhood, the former MTV star also runs her flourishing lifestyle brand Uncommon James. Thankfully, Kristin's top CEO moments have been documented on E!'s new docu-series Very Cavallari!

And while Cavallari is married to NFL hunk Jay Cutler, she is first and foremost an independent lady. "Every girl needs enough money that she can get up and walk away if she needed to," Kristin wisely relays to her husband. "I'm with you because I love you, not because I need you."

Kristin clearly follows her own advice as she has not only expanded her Uncommon James business, but she's also launched a shoe line, written a best-selling book and has penned her own cook book! Very impressive, right?

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

Unsurprisingly, Kristin wants only greatness from her employees and has no qualms with firing anyone who doesn't live up to expectations.

"I'm running a business, I'm paying these girls to do their job," Kristin pointedly notes in a confessional.

"What's been going on is completely unacceptable," The Hills alum warns her team in a Very Cavallari highlight. "If this continues to happen people won't be working here. That's the bottom line!"

Clearly, Kristin refuses to let incompetence stand in the way of her success. For more of Kristin's empowering boss moments, take a look at the fierce clip above!

Very Cavallari coming soon to E! Australia

