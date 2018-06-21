Kristin Cavallari is a total boss!

In addition to juggling the responsibilities of marriage and motherhood, the former MTV star also runs her flourishing lifestyle brand Uncommon James. Thankfully, Kristin's top CEO moments have been documented on E!'s new docu-series Very Cavallari!

And while Cavallari is married to NFL hunk Jay Cutler, she is first and foremost an independent lady. "Every girl needs enough money that she can get up and walk away if she needed to," Kristin wisely relays to her husband. "I'm with you because I love you, not because I need you."

Kristin clearly follows her own advice as she has not only expanded her Uncommon James business, but she's also launched a shoe line, written a best-selling book and has penned her own cook book! Very impressive, right?