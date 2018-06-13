COMING SOON
TO E!
EXCLUSIVE!

Kristin Cavallari Dishes on What The Hills Reunion Would Look Like

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 12:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

While Kristin Cavallari is so here for a Hills reunion, she isn't up for doing it Jersey Shore style.

Cavallari opened up about the rumors swirling around the fan-favorite reality series at Tuesday's Red White and Booze BBQ hosted by Svedka in Los Angeles.

"We were actually like this close to doing one on E!," Cavallari exclusively revealed to E! News' Carissa Culiner.

Sadly, the reunion was put on hold after former cast mates Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt pursued another show.

"Heidi and Spencer signed an overall deal with MTV. They're such a crucial part to The Hills, you can't do it without them," she insisted.

Photos

The Hills' Iconic Couples

While the Very Cavallari star said she would love to bring The Hills back, she admitted that the show's return would be more of a cast reunion than a revival of the entire series.

"It would be like a one-time special. Let's all just get together. We don't need to go away for a weekend. We don't need to do multiple episodes. It's just like a catch-up," Cavallari explained.

Watch the clip above to find out why Kristin won't be showing her kids on Very Cavallari and why she left some scenes on the cutting room floor!

Very Cavallari coming soon to E! Australia

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , The Hills , Heidi Montag , Spencer Pratt , Reunion , Top Stories
Latest News
Selena Gomez, Stefano Gabbana

Stefano Gabbana Sparks Backlash After Calling Selena Gomez ''Ugly''

Prince George, Savannah Phillips

Watch Prince George's Cousin Savannah Phillips Push Him Down a Hill

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Sports the New Fanny Pack A.K.A. Summer Side Bag

Pete Davidson's Ex Reacts to Ariana Grande Engagement News

Melissa Fumero, Hilary Duff, Jim Parsons, Dan Levy, Best Comedy, TV Splits, Comedy Acting

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best Comedy Actor and Actress

David Campbell Sings E! News Headlines

Khloe Kardashian's Plan to Lose Baby Weight

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.