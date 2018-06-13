While Kristin Cavallari is so here for a Hills reunion, she isn't up for doing it Jersey Shore style.

Cavallari opened up about the rumors swirling around the fan-favorite reality series at Tuesday's Red White and Booze BBQ hosted by Svedka in Los Angeles.

"We were actually like this close to doing one on E!," Cavallari exclusively revealed to E! News' Carissa Culiner.

Sadly, the reunion was put on hold after former cast mates Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt pursued another show.

"Heidi and Spencer signed an overall deal with MTV. They're such a crucial part to The Hills, you can't do it without them," she insisted.