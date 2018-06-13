COMING SOON
Kristin Cavallari Reveals the "Lame" Gift She Got Hubby Jay Cutler for Their 5th Wedding Anniversary

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 10:33 AM

After five years of marriage, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are still going strong!

Not only do the love birds "know each other so well now," but they've also built a beautiful family together.

However, it appears that The Hills alum has yet to master the art of gift giving. The Very Cavallari star confirmed this be true while at Tuesday's Red White and Booze BBQ hosted by Svedka in Los Angeles.

"I'm horrible at gift giving," the mother of three admitted exclusively to E! News' Carissa Culiner.

Apparently, the Uncommon James boss and the retired NFL quarterback always give each other themed gifts based on what number anniversary it is. As for this year? The theme was wood and Jay totally nailed his present to Kristin.

"He made me a wooden swing for our new house and he engraved it," Cavallari shared. "Which was really sweet."

Sadly, the reality TV veteran's gift was not as a heartwarming, as she feels she got her man a "lame" present.

"I got him whiskey toothpicks made out of wood. I'm like, 'God. I'm so lame,'" Kristin added. "He put a lot of thought into it and I just went to the store and picked up whatever wood stuff I could find. It's pathetic."

Thankfully, with Father's Day around the corner, Kristin has the opportunity to step it up. Per the fashion designer, the Cavallari-Cutler clan will celebrate the holiday in the morning before the twosome head to a Ray LaMontagne concert for a "date night."

Hear all about Kristin's recent milestone anniversary with Jay in the clip above!

