Kristin Cavallari is feeling "very happy" to be home.

The Very Cavallari star took to Instagram Stories to share that she and her family were back in Nashville, after spending the last three weeks in the Bahamas.

"We made it home," she said in a short video clip, which she uploaded on Tuesday afternoon. "Very happy about that."

Adding a caption that read, "We had a short window to get out of the Bahamas so we jumped all over it."

It appears she and her family don't plan on taking any more trips with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, it seems they'll be practicing social distancing at their estate during this time.

As some fans know, the reality TV personality went to the Bahamas with her husband, Jay Cutler, and their three kids—Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4).

Additionally, Kristin's best friend, hair colorist and E! co-star also spent time in the Bahamas with them.