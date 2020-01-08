by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 10:00 AM
Kristin Cavallari's tenure on reality TV has made her "ultra-sensitive" to friendship betrayals.
In this clip from Thursday's Very Cavallari season three premiere, The Hills alum expresses this very point to husband Jay Cutler while discussing her fallout with BFF Kelly Henderson. Per the Uncommon James mogul, the celebrity hair stylist "only cares about her own worth publicly."
"I've completely lost my friend," the lifestyle guru relays to her husband.
While Cavallari knows reality shows "totally messes up friendships," she says she thought it wouldn't affect her bond with Henderson. In fact, Cavallari says she believed Henderson was "the last person on the planet that would ever be affected by any of this."
"Being in the public eye since I was 17, it definitely makes you kind of…It takes me a while to trust people," Cavallari shares in a confessional. "And I don't always know what people's motives are."
Since Henderson was a part of Cavallari's "inner circle," the falling out has been "really hard" on the mother of three.
After the retired NFL star asks his wife if she'll meet with her former friend, Cavallari reveals she's hesitant to do so.
"I'm so upset, right now. And, if I meet with her, I really want it to go well. That would be the only point of meeting with her, right?" the former MTV star explains. "This has been one of my best friends for a long time. Of course, I want it to go well."
If or when the Little James boss meets with Henderson, she hopes they'll be able to "come back around."
"Maybe, just a little bit of time and space," Cutler optimistically adds.
"We'll see," an emotional Kristin concludes.
Will Kristin and Kelly find a way back to each other? For that answer, be sure to catch season three of Very Cavallari!
Season 3 of Very Cavallari premieres Friday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m., only on E!
