Kristin Cavallari Contemplates Locations for Uncommon James' Second Store on Very Cavallari

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 6:00 AM

Kristin Cavallari's company just keeps growing!

Business is booming in this exclusive clip from Very Cavallari's upcoming third season—premiering Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m.—and the boss is looking to expand. With profits and exposure both on the rise at Uncommon James' flagship store in Nashville, the preview sees Kristin angling to open up a second "brick and mortar" in a completely new city. Only question now is: where?

"So, I'm gonna go to Chicago," the E! personality tells husband Jay Cutler (just after he's weighed in on several of UJ's latest scented candle aromas), explaining that she has her eye on a few potential venues she'd like to check out in person. "I'm really excited about it," she finishes.

But, at this point, the Windy City is just one stop on Kristin's tour de storefronts. Though the UJ founder's fans might already know that Kristin did ultimately decide to set up shop in Chicago, we learn more about her competitive runner-up option in today's clip.

"The flip side, obviously, is I could do Highland Park in Dallas. Which is such a great area," she tells Jay, noting that the neighborhood is home to "all of the top brands" and—like Chicago—a notable chunk of her clientele.

"They're both really good markets for me," Kristin points out. "They're like, neck-in-neck."

Jay offers his two cents on Chicago versus Dallas, but his vote for the former hardly helps KC with her dilemma. "You like Chicago?" she smirks. "Oh, well then. Sold."

It seems we'll have to wait until season three premieres in January to see this decision-making process play out in full. So, in the meantime, check out the rest of Kristin and Jay's conversation in the full clip above! Plus, hear more about Cutler's plans to welcome his wife's pal Justin Anderson to Nashville—since he's officially a resident now, too!

