A summer body is a thing of the past. How do we know this?

Well, on Thursday, Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram to prove that a bikini is a year-round item. Despite it being the end of November, the Very Cavallari star threw on a two-piece swimsuit for a stunning snap in the desert.

"Desert reboot," the Uncommon James mogul wrote alongside the pic below.

Cavallari is certainly no stranger to beach attire. For starters, the lifestyle mogul's high school days took place in a beach side town in California. Laguna Beach, heard of it?

Not to mention, she and husband Jay Cutler love Cabo (well, Mexico in general). As the mother of three regularly visits the sandy beaches of Mexico, bathing suit snaps and beach style moments often make an appearance on her social media.

Thus, it's safe to say that bikinis are Cavallari's best fashion staple. So, it's no wonder the E! personality pulled out a two-piece a mere week before Thanksgiving.