Too much information.

In this midseason teaser for Very Cavallari (which airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on E!), Kristin Cavallari reveals the intimate task husband Jay Cutler performed while she had "clogged ducts." This over-share shockingly came about during a dinner with friends in Cabo San Lucas.

"I had, like, major clogged ducts. Jay had to get them out for me," the Uncommon James boss admits to the group. "Sucking harder than he's ever sucked."

Although the Cutlers' close-pals are seen shrieking in horror at the admission, Kristin defends in a confessional that the act "saved my life."

Anything for love, right?

Speaking of love, it appears that Kristin's right-hand Brittainy Taylor may be marriage bound. During a conversation with Cavallari, Brittainy's beau Jon Stone implies that he has something to ask Kristin.