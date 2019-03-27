Kristin Cavallari is coming to terms.

Of course, in this case, it's a lot easier said than done. In this clip from Sunday's new Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James founder and mom of three recaps her recent trip back to Southern California—which played out during last week's episode—with her husband Jay Cutler. Though work was the primary reason for Kristin's west coast visit, she also took some time to visit family and friends in Laguna Beach.

"It was kind of hard being in Laguna right now," she tells Jay in the clip. It's not surprising, since her stay in SoCal coincided with the three-year anniversary of her late brother Mike's death.

"I feel like the first few years, it's almost like you're still in shock and you don't really accept it," Kristin explains to the Very Cavallari camera. "Where the three-year mark, it's like, 'Hang on a second, I actually haven't seen him or talked to him in a really long time.' And it's starting to settle in."