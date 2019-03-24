"It was so silly. I was in the airport, leaving Chicago," she shared with E! News. "We had just spent however many days together and we were texting and somehow it came up, like, 'Oh, shall we get married?' We're like, 'Yeah, OK.' And then he sent my ring in the mail. So I actually had my ring sitting at home for a couple of weeks before I put it on."

By August 2012, the pair, now settled in the Midwest, were welcoming their first son Camden. Their 120-person Nashville vows followed 10 months later ("Not to sound cheesy, but literally the entire day was perfect," she told CVLUX) and son Jaxon 11 months after that. The final piece of their family—daughter Saylor—would come along in November 2015.

"When I was becoming a mom, I really felt that I was doing the right thing for the first time in my life," she admits to Paper. "I had Camden when I was 25 so I was very young, but I had done so much by that time and had gotten everything out of my system. Becoming a mom was truly the next natural step for me. I would've never thought in a million years that I would be the first one to have babies and get married, but it's been the best thing that has ever happened to me, truly."