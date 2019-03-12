RETURNS 1 APRIL
8:30 PM

"There's No Going Back From This!" Kristin Cavallari Unleashes Jay Cutler on Her Uncommon James Staff

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Mar. 12, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kristin Cavallari needs Jay Cutler to whip her Uncommon James employees into shape!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, the mother of three informs her husband that she needs him to head into the store since "shipping is a complete disaster." Although Jay is currently busy fixing up the new farm house, Kristin hopes he'll drop his home duties to right things at Uncommon James.

"I don't understand. So, who's in charge of shipping?" the former NFL quarterback inquires.

"Brittainy, but she has so much on her plate that she can't really be in charge of shipping," Kristin explains. "Like this girl Kelsey is sort of supposed to be…and Matt was hired to be in charge of shipping."

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

After hearing the specifics of the current mess, Jay hypothesizes that Brittainy is struggling to relinquish control to those below her. Kristin confirms this sentiment by noting that her right hand has struggles with delegating.

"I know that you always joke about going in, you know? To see what's going on," The Hills veteran adds. "Maybe you really should go in."

In fact, Kristin wants Jay to "go in there" and be the "biggest asshole on the planet." Of course, the retired football star warns his wife that "there's no going back from this if you send me in there."

And it appears that Jay really means this as, in a second clip from Sunday's episode, the father of three is seen intimidating Kristin's employees.

"Kristin just asked me to come down and observe a little bit," Jay informs the Uncommon James crew. "So, ignore me. Let's see what you guys do all day."

To see the staffers turn into "deer in headlights," watch the additional highlight above!

Very Cavallari returns Monday 4 March at 2pm, express from the U.S., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Krystina Botched 515

Krystina's Boobs Look Like "a Tennis Ball Plopped in a Sock" & She Wants an Upgrade on Botched

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Bachelor's Chris Harrison Breaks Down His "Brutal" Conversation With Colton Underwood

Aladdin

Disney Grants Your Wish by Releasing Aladdin's First Full Trailer: Watch It Here

Colton Underwood, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Knows You Have Some Thoughts About His New Hair

David Beckham, James Corden, Statue Prank

LOL! Watch James Corden Prank David Beckham With a Hilarious Fake Statue

Madonna, Taylor Swift, iHeart Radio Awards

Taylor Swift's Most Memorable iHeartRadio Music Awards Moments Over the Years

Lindsay Lohan

Checking In on All the Famous Men on Lindsay Lohan's Infamous Sex List 5 Years Later

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.