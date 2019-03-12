Kristin Cavallari needs Jay Cutler to whip her Uncommon James employees into shape!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, the mother of three informs her husband that she needs him to head into the store since "shipping is a complete disaster." Although Jay is currently busy fixing up the new farm house, Kristin hopes he'll drop his home duties to right things at Uncommon James.

"I don't understand. So, who's in charge of shipping?" the former NFL quarterback inquires.

"Brittainy, but she has so much on her plate that she can't really be in charge of shipping," Kristin explains. "Like this girl Kelsey is sort of supposed to be…and Matt was hired to be in charge of shipping."