Fame can be all-consuming.

Former Vine star Brittany Furlan details this very point in a clip from Sunday's all-new E! True Hollywood Story. While Furlan found immense success on the now defunct social media platform, she reveals she faced risky side-effects to her mental health.

"I left Vine because Vine got more toxic for me than it did positive," Tommy Lee's wife details in a confessional. "I take everything really personally. When I was on Vine I had 10 million followers, OK? Now I'm on Instagram and I have 2.6 million."

Understandably, the significant difference in followers left Furlan feeling insecure about her presence online.

"You start to think, 'Well, what was I doing better when I had all these other followers on this platform that I don't have them all on this one?'" Furlan shares with the THS camera.

According to Dr. Drew Pinsky, a noticeable decrease in followership can be triggering for those addicted to fame.