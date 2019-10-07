Kanye West has a way with words.

Kim Kardashian and her husband chronicle the early days of their relationship in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new True Hollywood Story, which analyzes the TV personality's (previously) nontraditional path to superstardom and ultimately seeks to answer the question, "Who is Kim Kardashian West?" Various members of Kim's inner circle will weigh in throughout the episode, including Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Keeping Up With the Kardashians' EP Farnaz Farjam Chazan, among others.

In today's clip, we hear from Kanye, who looks back on falling in love with the KUWTK star—and promptly rattles off a list of her greatest attributes—during an exceedingly heartfelt confessional-style interview.

"Every time I was around her or I saw her, it was a magnetic attraction to this force of energy," the artist remembers, before going on to describe his now-wife of five years as "good," "pure," "happy," "loving," "courageous" and "strong."