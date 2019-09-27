A mother's worst nightmare.

In this clip from the season premiere of E! True Hollywood Story (airing Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m.), Catherine Oxenberg details her daughter India Oxenberg's involvement in Keith Raniere's fallen NXIVM cult.

"I found out that India's involved in this secret inner group within NXIVM. And it's just women," the 58-year-old actress reflects. "And it's based on this slave-master hierarchy. And they sign a lifetime vow of obedience. And they're on these starvation diets. Like, 500 to 800 calories a day."

As was previously reported, the NXIVM co-founder was found guilty of sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

This verdict came about after Raniere ran a female slavery ring within his purported self-help program.