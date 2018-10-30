That's Hot! Watch Paige and Nia Jax Brainstorm Their Own Version of The Simple Life

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Move over, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie! We're ready for a Simple Life reboot with Paige and Nia Jax.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, the retired WWE star enlists the help of her bestie as she searches for potential careers outside the wrestling world. Although Paige once worked as a telemarketer for "maybe a couple of hours," she hasn't done much else as "it's always been wrestling" for her.

"Wrestling's been my life and now my future's up in the air," Paige admits in a confessional. "So I just think it's a great idea for me and Nia to go out there and get some work experience."

Thankfully, a pizzeria is up for teaching Paige and Nia how to become pizza chefs. This odd job assignment leaves Paige wondering if she and Nia could have their own version of The Simple Life.

Photos

Divas Hit the Gym

Nia Jax, Paige, Total Divas 807

E!

"Wait, who's Paris and who's Nicole?" Nia asks en route to the pizzeria.

"You seem like you're a lot smarter than me," the 26-year-old quips. "So I'd say…as much as I don't want to be Paris Hilton."

Nonetheless, Paige is eager to have as much fun as possible during this experiment. Unsurprisingly, the British-born wrestler decides to make the pizzeria experience a competition.

"And now we're gonna make it a competition," Paige concludes later on. "Because, you know what? It'll make it more fun."

Watch Nia and Paige brainstorm their Simple Life-esque show in the clip above!

Brand new episodes of "Total Divas," Thursdays at 9:30pm on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Paige , Paris Hilton , Nicole Richie , WWE , , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Barbra Streisand's Honest Review of A Star Is Born May Surprise You

Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine

Kate Middleton Plays Tennis in Heels Like a Pro

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Netflix

Celebrate Queer Eye's Fab 5 and Their Flawless & Fun Friendship

Riverdale

The Salaries of Riverdale, Queer Eye and More TV Stars Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman's Kids Make a Cameo in Big Little Lies Season 2

Shannen Doherty, Charmed, Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery

Shannen Doherty Defends Charmed Remake, Asks Fans to Think About What Original Show Meant to Them

Dirty John, Connie Britton

Connie Britton's New Show Dirty John Looks So Sinister It'll Leave You Shook

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.