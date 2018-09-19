A lot has changed for the Total Divas stars.

In the season eight premiere of Total Divas, Nia Jax and others prepared to make history through the first ever Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. In addition to this being a historic moment, there was a lot of hype surrounding Ronda Rousey joining the WWE family.

However, not everyone was able to get in on the fun. Specifically, Paige made her way down to New Orleans with the other Total Divas stars as she was slated to announce her retirement at the big event. In case you forgot, Paige was previously forced to walk away from the ring due to a severe neck injury.

"It's kind of bittersweet 'cause I'm not gonna be wrestling due to injury," Paige shared in a confessional. "I kind of have a secret to confess, I have to give my retirement speech after WrestleMania. I'm so sad, I made my debut here and now I have to make my retirement here."

Since this news was embargoed information, the longtime wrestler was forced to stay tight-lipped when interacting with fans and reporters. Understandably, Paige's transition from athlete to commentator wasn't an easy one.