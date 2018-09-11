Paige is back! From battling a neck injury to facing issues with WWE's wellness policy and her whirlwind romance with fellow wrestler Alberto Del Rio, it's been quite a crazy season away for the Total Divas star, but through it all, she's emerged stronger than ever.

The England native made her departure from the show after the sixth season and while her suspension from the WWE hit an emotional chord for the wrestler, she insisted that drugs were not the cause for her demise.

"WWE posted a statement about me failing the wellness policy," Paige explained in an Oct. 2017 episode of the show. "We get drug tested all the time…first of all, I don't do drugs."

The suspension came after Paige suffered a neck injury that would ultimately lead to her retirement from the ring.

"It's literally the most painful experience of my life and I don't know whether this is gonna be serious or not but there's too much going on right now, the brand extension is coming up, I just got back to wrestling again, I just got back in the ring again, I can't be out," the wrestler confessed in a Jan. 2017 episode.