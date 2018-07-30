Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal
Nikki Bella and John Cena aren't walking down the aisle after all.
The WWE star and Total Divas personality announced Monday that the on-again, off-again couple have split once again.
"After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways," Bella shared with People in a statement. "I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me."
Meanwhile, Cena has not commented publicly.
Their breakup comes only two months after Nikki's rep confirmed to E! News that she and John were "working on their relationship" and just over three months since they initially called off their engagement.
At the time, the reality TV star told E! News in a statement on April 15, "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."
Nikki and John began dating in 2012 and chronicled the trials and tribulations of their relationship on E!'s Total Divas and Total Bellas. In fact, Nikki made the shocking confession that she wasn't ready to marry her longtime love during last night's episode of Total Bellas.
"I definitely feel like I haven't been myself for a longtime. I feel like I'm starting the journey of finding me again," Nikki shared on camera. "And I just feel like in my heart, when I heal myself and figure out what's wrong with me, he will be there. And if he's not, then it wasn't mean to be."
As recently as last week, Nikki (alongside twin Brie Bella) candidly discussed her relationship with the movie star during an appearance on The Tonight Show.
It's unclear exactly when things took a turn for the worse between Nikki and John, but fans could have predicted this unfortunate outcome when the 34-year-old admitted they were "just friends" in a YouTube video uploaded in early July.
"We are both working on each other and trying to work on us," she said, adding, "We talk every day. He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the most amazing people I have ever met. He has patience with me and has really taught me a lot over the past few months. I think one of those things is the inner strength that I thought I had but didn't realize how strong I had it."
E! News has reached out to Nikki's rep for comment.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.