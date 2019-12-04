Baby on the brain?

As E! readers surely recall, Ronda Rousey confirmed her WWE departure during the Tuesday, Nov. 12 episode of Total Divas. Following many professional milestones, a happy home life and a noteworthy WWE career, it wasn't surprising when the 32-year-old MMA fighter turned wrestler announced her next move: to have a baby.

While Rousey happily declared on Total Divas that she was ready to start a family with husband Travis Browne, she has since revealed exclusively to E! News that she is simply letting "nature take its course."

"We're just putting it out in the universe and letting nature take its course and not trying to rush it or put any pressure on ourselves," Rousey relayed. "Just kind of enjoy our time as a family together. Enjoying every day and accepting it whenever it happens."

As for why she chose to discuss her baby plans on Total Divas, Rousey revealed she hoped to make the topic less "hush, hush" and "taboo."