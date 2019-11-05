Being that Nikki weathered a series of neck injuries herself throughout the duration of her WWE contract and ultimately left the ring for good earlier this year because of them, she has wisdom to share on this front.

Speaking about those parts of her life most heavily impacted by bodily trauma, the Bella Twin recalled, "It wasn't just my physical health, it was my mental health." And it sounds like that resonates with Nia.

"I have kind of lost myself…lost myself in the pain," she admits, explaining to the confessional camera later that amid five years of "nonstop" wrestling, "In some way, I've lost who I am. You know, what makes me me."

