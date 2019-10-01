by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 8:00 AM
Your favorite WWE superstars return to television tonight! And they're coming back swinging.
"I'm here to make history, not to behave," vows Ronda Rousey in this action-packed supertease video for Total Divas' upcoming ninth season, whose Oct. 1 premiere picks up in the aftermath of the WWE women's division's milestone success last year.
"We've all been giving our blood sweat and tears," adds Nattie Neidhart, as the teaser toggles between shots of the athletes' career ventures (this season chronicles the Divas' journey to WrestleMania 35, an annual WWE pay-per-view that originally took place in April 2019 and featured a women's match as its "main event," an overdue first for the 24-year-old program) and the respective personal updates we'll learn more about this fall.
As fans might remember from another promo released earlier this month, the new season will see Nattie grappling with the loss of her father, pro wrestler Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, who passed away suddenly in Aug. 2018.
"I don't know how to deal with it. I just push through the way that I know how," Nattie cries in today's video, while Ronda offers comfort.
The lauded MMA champion confronts possible changes to her and Travis Browne's family unit this year as well, under markedly different circumstances. "I think we're gonna start trying to have a baby," says Ronda near the supertease's end, and things get serious real quick when Nattie replies, "I can't imagine our division without you."
In other news, Nia Jax's ACL is "completely gone," Carmella is in love but very upset about some "homewrecker" rumors that crop up in the wake of her new relationship, Trinity Fatu may or may not have gone behind her husband's back about something and Sonya Deville (the cast's new addition, alongside Ronda) is angling to rekindle sparks with an ex-girlfriend.
Take a peek at what to expect next season—including cameos from Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Paige—in the video above!
