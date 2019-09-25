by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 5:30 AM
Need a pick me up of the emotional support variety?
Get your fix from the Total Divas cast in this encouraging compilation video highlighting the women's most poignant pep talks from seasons past, starting with Nattie Neidhart's comforting pre-show kick in the butt from fellow WWE superstar Nia Jax.
"Sometimes in order to grow you have to fall down, get knocked on your ass and get back up," Nattie (AKA Natalya) says wisely at the video's opener. And while her sentiment is right on the money, it turns out she didn't arrive at the revelation alone. Earlier, Nia finds her friend and fellow athlete moping backstage before a big match, scrutinizing some photos of herself experiencing a "wardrobe malfunction" online.
"I just can't get over these pictures of me. I spent my entire career trying to make sure that I never have a DUI or a drug test failure…" she confesses. And no, we're not missing anything here; Nia promptly brings Nattie back down to earth about the outfit anxiety.
"You didn't have a DUI or a drug thing, your freakin' wardrobe malfunctioned!" she reminds her. "Who cares? It's not something that you can control. You can control how you get in the ring and what you do. And you're amazing at this, so stop letting everything get to you."
Watch Nia come through with wine and empathy for Nikki Bella's dating woes—and revisit the time Trinity Fatu's husband tried shoving a handful of raw spinach into her mouth to ward off "diabetes, high-blood-cholesterol and all that"—in the full video above!
