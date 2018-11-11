Nikki Bella, do you accept this rose?!



In this exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming new season of Total Bellas, the single Bella Twin finds herself romancing a fellow reality star: Peter Kraus from The Bachelorette!



"Nicole gave me permission to set her up on a date," Brie Bella says in the video, adding, "Alright, let's see…Peter from The Bachelor!"



Cut to Nikki going on a romantic gondola date with Peter as the two sip wine over the water. "I don't know if I'm ready for this," Nikki remarks.



Later during an intimate dinner, Peter makes his move and leans in for a kiss!