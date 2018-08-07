People can't get enough of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, so it's no wonder E! Entertainment has officially picked up another season of Total Bellas.

The network confirmed the exciting season four news today. In case you were unaware, season three of Total Bellas was the series' most watched one to date. And, to be honest, that isn't necessarily shocking to hear as the Bella Twins faced all sorts of very relatable issues while filming this past season.

For starters, Nikki bravely let the Total Bellas cameras document the dissolution of her engagement to John Cena. As for Brie, the WWE star faced the challenges of being a working mom head on. Of course, we can't forget to mention Brie's husband Daniel Bryan's triumphant return to the WWE ring.